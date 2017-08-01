God and the law

MY brother Andrew Moro, let me tell you from my heart that worshipping on a Sabbath is God’s character.

Character is also termed as principle. Principles can never be changed due to circumstances, therefore God cannot change.

My brother, my Bible tells me that God’s law, the Ten Commandment, is the mother law. It’s the constitution of heaven which comes from the throne room of God.

The law is also the “nature” of God, an “environment” in which you feel safe in.

It governs the conduct of the unfallen creatures of heaven. In fact God is the mother law (constitution).

Spend quality time with God the Creator and you will know him well.

Honomiga Mountain

Goroka

