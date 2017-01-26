God-fearing candidates needed

I APPEAL to upright, honest and God-fearing candidates to come forward and contest the Bogia (Madang) and Angoram (East Sepik) seats in the general election in June this year.

We need good leaders that believe in the use of sustainable green technology for development in the mining, agriculture and fisheries sectors.

This will avoid pollution and contamination of heavy metals and chemical fertilisers in our river systems, sea and environment, and may harm or kill our people.

A few so-called leaders who are full of pride need to be replaced.

As in the days of the pharaohs and kings in ancient times, those who had so much pride were brought down by the Almighty God.

One particular king, King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon was made to eat grass for seven long years.

In the last days, such pride filled leaders in sheep skin maybe exposed and be brought down too.

I urge voters to choose wisely, for the hand that gives you large sums of monies to your church is not necessary a good leader.

Luimack Johnson

Port Moresby

