OUR Heavenly God is an orderly God and perfect in His ways.

We must not confuse and fight with words among ourselves as the Holy Bible was written by holy men of God through the inspiration by his Holy Spirit.

The Holy Bible was written in orderly manner bringing salvation to us the human kind on this planet earth.

As written in the Book of Galatians Chapter 3 – Apostle Paul explain this issue when it arises in the church of Galatians.

We now in this New Testament era, our salvation was recorded in the Book of Acts chapter 2 verses 38.

Also written that in the Old Testament the law was ordained by the angle but in the New Testament it was ordained by God through his Holy Spirit once we followed his plan of Salvation.

Oneness Believer

Like this: Like Loading...