God seen as a good friend on the road to success

MORE than 400 grade 10 and 12 graduates of Fr Peter Secondary School in Jiwaka were told that putting God first and working hard were keys to success.

Jimi MP Wake Goi told the 226 grade 10 and 238 grade 12 students in the Catholic agency school’s dual graduation on Wednesday that life without God was useless.

Goi, while sharing his personal experiences as a former health secretary and two-term Jimi MP, urged the graduates to aim high and focus on achieving their goals.

He discouraged students from thinking that they were failures should they not secure a place in grade 11 or tertiary institutions.

“There are thousands of opportunities around that if you look around and discover them. They can be the right fit for you.

“This is not the end for you. You have a long life to go. Always think positive and allow God to take centre stage in your life,” Goi said.

“If you lose God, you have no hope. Without God, you will go nowhere.”

The Vice-Minister for Works and Implementation stated that even if the students were bright and scored good grades, if they did not have God, their life meant nothing.

He urged the graduates to work hard and strive for success by seeking God’s guidance.

“Educated people who do not have God in their lives are a recipe for destruction in society and country.”

Goi further urged the graduates to refrain from abusing their bodies with homebrew of drugs and making easy money by setting up roadblocks.

Like this: Like Loading...