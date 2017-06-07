God’s name should be lifted all the time

EACH and every day of our life has its own story line to tell.

Many get promoted, while some gets demoted. Some experience success, while others go through their worst failures and the list of daily encounters goes on.

However, if we trace everything back to its core, we will find out that God is still the source of life.

For me, after my failures, I always thank God that I am still breathing. Isn’t God great?

Sure He is.

People of Papua New Guinea, let us rise above our difficulties and start appreciating our Maker.

In good times and bad times, he is always there for us.

Not even once has he abandoned us. If you say that this is a lie, then just think about the breath of life you are breathing, the food you are eating and even the clothes you are wearing, isn’t that God’s providence?

The reason why we must thank God is because, if he just holds back our breath of life, we are goners.

So it does not matter if we either encounter success or failures, God’s name should still be lifted.

This is because He is still the source of life

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

