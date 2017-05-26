God’s work more important, why stand?

THIS 2017 National Election, I have gone around Port Moresby city and noticed many candidate posters pinned on walls at various locations.

I noticed few had the title “Pastor” printed in front before the name.

My mind quickly tells me that this person must have been doing God’s work and now he or she is contesting the election.

We understand that a person who is serving God and doing God’s will is the most important job of all jobs.

I wonder what was the motive or intention that drove this person to come so low to contest election.

Confused

Peter Gola

