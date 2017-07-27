Goi another win for PNC

PEOPLE’S National Congress party (PNC) candidate Wake Goi was declared Jimi MP-elect yesterday.

Wake was declared ahead of Mai Dop, who held the seat from 2012, with 14,460 votes, passing the absolute majority of 13,450.

It will be Wake’s second term in parliament. He was first elected in 2007 but was defeated by Dop in 2012.

Returning officer Joseph Mangbil said counting for Jimi was done in a transparent and accountable manner from the start.

“After having conducted a couple of elections in the past, Jimi was a close battle,” he said.

“People casted their votes evenly for all 25 candidates.

“This is an indication that people wanted fair distribution of services.”

Second runner-up candidate Fred Alu’s scrutineer Michael Alu said only one person could become the MP.

“My candidate accepted defeat. We will only be watching from the sidelines,” he said.

“But our challenge to Mr Wake is to be fair in distributing services to all of Jimi.

“Whether you come from Upper, Lower or Middle Jimi, it doesn’t matter.”

