Goilala mourns loss of long-serving missionary, educationist

A missionary and educationist who spent 60 years in Central and was involved in the opening of airstrips and parishes in the Goilala mountains passed away this week.

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG and Solomon Islands and Bishop of Bereina Diocese Rochus Tatamai yesterday announced the passing on of Rev Fr Evan Francis Duggan.

Tatamai said late Duggan arrived at Yule Island in Central province in 1952 and remained in the diocese until recently when he went back to Brisbane for medical treatment.

He passed away on the feast day of St Francis of Assisi on Oct 4 at 1.15pm at Toowoomba, Queensland.

Tatamai, in a tribute, said: “We thank the Lord for the parents and family of Fr Duggan who were so generous in sharing him with us as well as supporting him throughout these years while he

was serving in Papua New Guiunea.”

The late Duggan was 86 years old and spent 60 of those years in the Diocese of Bereina.

He arrived in 1952 as a lay missionary and educationist.

He saw the need of the diocese and went back to Australia to train to be a pilot.

Duggan was heavily involved in the opening of the mountain airstrips and building up of the mountain parishes and ports in Goilala Mountains in Central.

He saw the need of the diocese so entered St Paul’s Seminary in Sydney to study for the priesthood and was ordained on Aug 24, 1976, at St Anthony’s Catholic Church, Toowomba.

He served as a priest for 41 years.

