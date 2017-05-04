Goilala people growing, selling English potatoes

goilala people in Central now have a better way of producing and selling English potatoes despite their difficult location.

Goilala MP and Pangu Pati deputy leader William Samb

said under the district development authority (DDA) and Pangu Pati policies, they could grow and supply English potatoes to Port Moresby.

Samb said they had secured a seedling supplier and air service providers.

“The district development authority spent around K120,000 to buy potato seedlings from Laiagam in Enga where there’s an English potato seed producing facility,” he said.

He believed they had identified key players in the supply chain that would make the programme successful because Goilala was rugged and they also secured air service providers.

“We have partnered with Airborne Logistics to provide transport and also buy the potatoes since we haven’t secured a market yet,” Samb said.

He said the firm had contracts with supermarkets in Port Moresby and told people to venture in groups to sell as group.

