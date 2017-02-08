Golu’s trial to continue next month

A TRIAL against former Madang open MP Alois Kingsley Golu, who is facing charges of misappropriating close to K6.6 million, will continue at the Kokopo National Court next month.

Last August the court refused an application of no case to answer by the defendant’s lawyer, Donald Wesley, to quash the charges.

Five witnesses were called, former administrator Akuila Tubal among them.

Their evidence was that they did not see any tangible proof of how the large amount of money was spent despite hearing that the money was made available by the government for the proposed Kokopo district water project.

The trial continued at Waigani, with witnesses such as Nasfund chief executive officer Ian Tarutia, senior operations manager of Kina Bank Paul Muld, managing director of Fincorp Ronald Witham, Bank South Pacific legal services officer Klinkquarak Manus, deputy police commissioner and the investigating officer Sylvester Kalaut and Kina Bank manager Hahui Fairi giving evidence.

Evidence given by Tarutia, Witham and Muld was that Nasfund purchased Treasury Bills which were issued by the state involving K125 million.

The money was transferred from Nasfund to National Capital Limited which was the fund manager for Nasfund.

Tarutia and Withan said National Capital Limited was to manage the funds and pay contractors engaged in the construction of the infrastructure development in Kokopo.

Evidence by Muld said the bank was served with a search warrant to retrieve information about an account in the name of Kokopo Earth Moving Ltd and the accused was the sole signatory.

Wesley then made a submission of no case to answer.

In December, Justice Salatiel Lenalia said there was evidence to go past the current stage of proceedings.

Lenalia said there was evidence the accused withdrew various sums of money and it was still to be established how he (accused) spent the money.

Lenalia rejected the no-case to answer submission and ordered the trial to continue.

The trial was set for next month.

Like this: Like Loading...