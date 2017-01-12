Gomoga: El Nino affecting agriculture

AGRICULTURAL activities are expected to continue to suffer from the effects of the recent El Nino weather patterns, the National Weather Service says.

National Weather Service assistant director Jimmy Gomoga said the El Nino period from 2014 to 2015 had affected the soil.

“Although the El Nino situation has gone and everything is back to normal, the effects are still being felt especially in agricultural activities,” Gomoga told The National yesterday.

“It takes quite a while for the plants to really take back that moisture from the soil so the impacts of the El Nino are still around.”

Gomoga said the La Nina situation was needed to stabilise and restore the soil moisture.

“We need the La Nina situation to restore the soil moisture,” he said.

At the moment the impacts of El Nino will remain because there is an imbalance in the soil moisture.

According to a report during the La Niña phenomena, the warmest waters are located closer to Australia and PNG which it brought increased rainfall occurrences towards our region.

