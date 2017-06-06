Gone but not forgotten

By Jacklyn Sirias

SUSAN Karike Huhume, the woman who as a 15-year-old designed our flag, has been lying lonely and almost forgotten at a funeral home in Port Moresby.

Until now.

Yesterday, the Government, amid the noise and haste of general election campaigning, confirmed that it was finalising funeral costs to honour one of Papua New Guinea’s icons.

“A state funeral is only for MPs but because she is special and part of PNG’s history, the Government will assist with the funeral cost,” Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari said yesterday.

Karike passed away on April 11.

She was only a 15-year-old schoolgirl from Meii village, Gulf, when her art teacher asked her to enter a design for the national flag, and on July 1, 1971, her design was adopted.

The flag, with probably the most striking and arresting designs of flags in the Pacific, was raised for the first time on Independence Day, September 16, 1975, and Susan Karike’s name was forever etched into Papua New Guinea history.

Karike is at the Dove Funeral Home and Lupari said his office staff are putting together the funeral costs.

In a tribute to Karike not long after her death, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said: “Her simple and very effective visual creation is one of the symbols that binds our people together and builds a feeling of unity.

“The fact that a 15-year-old girl, as she was in 1971, could design such an iconic image of our country speaks of the talent she had.

“It is also very fitting that the flag of a new country, with young leaders and great aspirations for the future, could be invented by someone who was so young.

“The symbol of her creation will live centuries beyond her years, and be flown on our flag poles for generations to come.”

Karike married Nanny Huhume, who is now wishing he had taken her home to Goroka before she died. “I should have returned home with my wife when she was alive,” he said.

Huhume and the family are waiting to hear from the Government about the funeral arrangements.

Karike died at Port Moresby General Hospital after falling ill.

“My wife has been kept at the Dove Funeral Home for quite too long,” Huhume said.

“These people from the Government, especially from the Prime Minister’s department, went down there and saw the body and they said they are taking over the body. It is a state body now.

“But up until now, they have not come back to me. And I am wondering whether they would assist my wife for burial or this kind of thing.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop had praised Karike’s work on the flag as “a masterpiece of art that captures the soul of our nation.”

