Good citizens contribute to great nations

WE may be good orators but let us practice what we preach On the eve of our country’s 41st independence anniversary, so many people still remain disillusioned and disheartened.

They believe the future for anyone in PNG is bleak and uncertain.

Their disillusionment stems from the fact that there is so much injustice in this country.

As we are gearing up to celebrate our country’s independence in a couple of days, let us pause for a moment to ask a critical question.

Who is going to right the wrongs in our society?

I believe the onus rests with each and every one of us. We have an obligation to contribute in our own small ways toward the betterment of our country. The little things that we do rightly or honestly each day do count.

If you know that diverting public funds into private bank accounts is not right, don’t do it.

If you know that emptying a mouthful of buai spittle onto the pavement is a nuisance to public health, don’t do it.

The total of our collective goodness can work wonders for our country. Thegreatness of a nation is built on the attitude of its citizenry.

Papua New Guineans are great orators and masters of rhetoric but they tend to stoop so low when it comes to walking the talk.

So many people in this country are not doing what they preach and that is the greatest setback to our progress as a nation.

Paul Waugla Wii

Wandi, CHimbu