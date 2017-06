POLLING for Markham and Nawaeb districts in Morobe has been running well, with most teams expected to finish by tomorrow.

Nawaeb returning officer Bamun Bange told The National yesterday that many polling teams sent out were completed and returned while others should finish over the weekend.

Bange said there were some security concerns but did not elaborate.

Markham returning officer Willie Pilailo reported peaceful polling for the district since Monday.

