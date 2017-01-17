Good forex inflows: Bank

THERE have been some good inflows of foreign exchange in recent months, Bank of Papua New Guinea Governor Loi Bakani says.

He noted this in the quarterly economic bulletin for the September quarter of 2016.

According to the bulletin, the International Monetary Fund commodity price index increased by 4.1 percent, with metal prices increasing by 13.9 percent, agriculture commodities by 2 per cent and crude oil by 0.4 per cent between September and November last year.

“There have been similar price increases for some of the commodities throughout last year,” Bakani said.

Relating this development to the domestic foreign exchange market, Bakani explained that there had been some good inflows of foreign exchange in recent months.

“Total inflows for the year was US$4. 4 (K13. 87) billion,” Bakani said in a statement.

“On top of this, BPNG intervened with US$410.6 million (K1. 35 billion). Total outflows for the year was US$4. 72 (K14. 82) billion.

“The amount of foreign exchange inflow together with the BPNG’s intervention should have cleared a lot of the back log of import payment orders.

“The foreign exchange inflows came from the mining sector following the resumption of production at the Ok Tedi mine, the recovery in the agriculture export sector after the end of the El Nino drought in the first quarter of the year, and from other sectors such as finance and business, and forestry. Generally, total outstanding sell orders in the spot market have declined.

“The good inflows have resulted in the relative stability of the kina exchange rate at US$0.3160 in June 2016 to US$0.3150 as at 30th December 2016.”

Bakani reiterated the call for exporters to use the benefit of the low kina exchange rate to increase production and exports in efforts to raise needed foreign exchange.

“Given the substantial depreciation of the kina exchange rate of around 37 percent since April 2012 to last December, the bank does not believe any further large depreciation of the kina would clear the foreign exchange market, but rather increase inflationary pressures.”

Like this: Like Loading...