Good grades eyed for maths, science

EDUCATION Minister Nick Kuman says he wants to see quality outcomes in mathematics and science in schools.

He said he has plans to improve the level of achievement in these two subjects.

Kuman said this during the launching of the teaching and learning resources component of the tuition fee-free policy at the Port Moresby National High School last Friday.

“Before the next academic year in 2018, and as part of the 2018 budget proclamation in the November sitting, I will announce a detailed programme in which quality education will be delivered to PNG,” he said.

“I will always get passionate about the delivery of good quality math and science subjects in this country.”

Kuman said he would look at good quality teachers outside of PNG to teach science and maths starting at the secondary level first.

Like this: Like Loading...