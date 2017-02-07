Good laws in Apec economy driving factor

GOOD regulations in any Asia–Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) economy are driving factors for countries within the Apec group to invest in, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

PwC conducted the 2016 Apec CEO survey and gave brief findings during a breakfast event in Port Moresby last week.

A partner with PwC, Jonathan Seeto, when presenting the findings, said the key around the survey was to know how growth was driven in Apec economies this year.

“This year’s survey, we had responses from 1164 CEOs right around Apec. three per cent was from PNG. Three per cent is equals to 39 respondents from our CEO community in PNG. When you compare that to the CEOs from Australia was 56 respondents and 20 from New Zealand,” Seeto said.

“Just gauging the confidence of CEOs around Apec; most of the CEOs were still subdued in terms of confidence. Last year 28 per cent of CEOs in Apec were very confident with the future prospects of growth. This year, in our survey, that hasn’t changed.

“We do recognise challenges that CEOs sort of identified.

“Some of the things that CEOs have identified and are absolute must are that they say that it’s no longer enough that economies have the opportunity that are expanding into the domestic market.

“It’s no longer enough that you have good resources in your country. What they are demanding are the things around good regulations so they are looking for no corruption, they are looking for regulations that are transparent and policies which are clear. The other thing that is common between Apec CEOs and PNG CEOs is fairer taxes. So clear regulations and fairer taxes are at the common among CEOs right across the Apec region including PNG.

“Two particular points that PNG CEOs have drawn out which are of interest to them is the legal environment and favorable tax environment.”

Like this: Like Loading...