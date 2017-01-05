Good leaders needed: Murray

ANYBODY can be a leader, but it takes a God-fearing-man to demonstrate the true nature and characteristics of an honest leader, lawyer Moses Murray says.

He said every community needs God-fearing leaders.

“Leaders who lead by good example, are honest to themselves, their family, the community and is capable of leading the country, Murray said.

Murray was at Awasa in Salamaua, Morobe, to attend the dedication of a new Seventh-day Adventist church building, a dinghy and a family home of his long-time friend Sam Yandings.

The New Year dedication also coincided with the graduation function of Yanding’s daughter, Lilly.

Murray said Yanding’s achievement and offering (in the church building) reflected in his leadership in the family and the community.

And also his commitment to the community.

“Becoming a leader begins with fearing the Lord, being honest to yourself, family and being the servant to the people,” Murray said.

He said that Yanding’s struggle was a blessing to the community in Busamang.

Yanding said every parent was responsible to train their children to become productive citizens in the community for the betterment of the society in the future.

“The success of the family and how the individual behaves in the community depended on how well every child was raised at home,” he said.

Yanding is blessed with 10 children. Five of them attained higher education. Lilly, the ninth born recently graduated with a Bachelor in Pharmacy from the University of PNG.

He built the church and purchased a dinghy for the community as a token of appreciation of God’s unconditional blessings.

“Building a church means a lot to my life to ensure people have a place to worship the Lord,” he said.

“The church is where the Holy Spirit dwells in and communicate with God’s people.”

Like this: Like Loading...