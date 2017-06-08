Good leadership vital, Barker says

REFORMS and good leadership are vital in maximising benefits generated from the extractive industry, according to Institute of National Affairs executive director Paul Barker (pictured).

Barker was responding to Northern Governor Gary Juffa’s views on a radio talk-back show on the need to manage resources well for the country’s benefit.

“I have been listening in to the discussions and it is very important. I think that this is because we have allowed the standard of leadership to decline,” Juffa said.

“And we have returned into parliament people who are not genuine leaders. And these people have not realised or made an attempt to change the laws that govern the development of our resources.

“These are not our laws as we merely adopted them and we have not change them so that the development of theses resources are in our favour. I would agree that leadership is critical.

Barker said it is not just political but leadership across the board.

In relation to the laws, he said some were outdated and some of the penalties related to the laws needed revision.

“It is also critically important that the laws we do have are properly administered,” he said.

“The laws are there but you have to make sure they are administered transparently and that they gain the respect of the public.”

