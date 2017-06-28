HOW long will the SP Hunters continue to underestimate other less performing teams in the Intrust Super Cup competition?

This is more than enough of always continuing to be a learning curve for SP Hunters now.

Do you know that the Australian rugby players are grown up with playing rugby since their childhood unlike most of our SP Hunter’s squad?

That is where our boys do not understand the Australian boys properly?

It is time every game that is going to be played to be treated as going to be a tough and important game. It is to be thought that something that is not going to be won easily. Every person must learn from ants.

This is not the last game but take every game as the final play off to maintain the top spot and show the Australian Instrust Super Cup Competition that PNG is the die heart of playing rugby not only by mouth but by action as well. Good luck to all our great players.

Yorine Inove

Madang

