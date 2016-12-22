Good move by PPC Gerari

I WOULD like to express my views about an article titled, “Youths, sorcerers change ways” (The National, Dec 19).

I commend provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari and his men for their efforts in reducing the law and order problems in the troublesome Northern, which resulted in the surrender of weapons and home brew equipment recently.

Law and order has decreased as a good result under the command of the PPC and sea piracy has also decreased which is a major breakthrough for the Oro people.

As a proud local and citizen from Oro, I am thankful that there have been many positive changes in the communities since Gerari was appointed PPC.

Hanes Oreasa

Northern

