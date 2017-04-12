Good move on unroadworthy PMVs

THE front page of your April 6 edition caught my eye as I rushed to work that morning.

The move by the road traffic authorities to check all buses for their roadworthiness is a good one.

Many of us do not own a vehicle and we depend entirely on the PMVs to move in and around Lae.

I have seen many PMVs that are not roadworthy, and yet they continue to pick up passengers.

Yes, you might say that they are providing service to the people which they are but what about the safety of the passengers?

Also, do the drivers have licences?

Are their PMVs registered, and accordingly, insured?

I hope the authorities will not stop the checks. They should do the same with privately-owned vehicles.

ViiTC

Lae

