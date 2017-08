I AM not a People’s National Congress party supporter but I want to congratulate Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and his team for forming the government.

To all the fathers led by the National Alliance, our time will come.

We have people like Kerenga Kua, Sir Mekere Morauta, Dr Allan Marat, Sam Basil, Belden Namah and others to provide a strong opposition.

Most Papua New Guineans are with you.

Belden Namah blo MSCL

