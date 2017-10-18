Good partnerships vital for development: Official

By ZACHERY PER

State-of-the-art eye clinic facilities and equipment at Goroka Provincial Hospital is a direct result of good partnerships, Eastern Highlands Health Authority

chief executive officer Dr Joe Apa says.

Apa said this during opening of the new facility and celebration of World Sight Day last Friday at the hospital.

“Establishing good partnerships will result in achieving many good things like the opening of the modern eye clinical facilities and equipment,” he said.

“This is a direct impact of partnership between Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (PHA), Christian Blind Mission and Eastern Highlands government.

“I acknowledge the partnership programme and encourage more interaction between many other partners to help improve the health and wellbeing of our people.”

The event was attended by Eastern Highlands health chairman Beckson Kia, provincial corporate services manager Ben Ulopo, Christian Blind Mission country director Diane Ureta, Christian Blind Mission chief optomologist Dr Geoffrey Wabulembo, hospital staff,

the health authority, patients and guardians.

Apa said new equipment, including an eye operating microscope which is one of very few in the country, would be housed in the new building.

Wabulembo stressed the need for more eye specialists to be trained and integrated into existing hospitals and clinics.

He said only then would proper eye care be provided to the poor and marginalised.

Ureta said Christian Blind Mission had been in the country for 25 years and provided eye care services through the Mt Sion Blind Centre in Goroka.

She said Christian Blind Mission enjoyed a good partnership with the authority and provincial government which made their work easier.

Like this: Like Loading...