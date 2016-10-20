It’s a good plan but it’s not what’s happening

WHILE the three full pages advertorial on the state of affairs at the National Housing Corporation by the Minister and his hard working CEO is well and truly noted, there are some interesting occurrences over the last three years at the NHC that only those of us who are directly involved in are aware of and can best attest to.

On the surface, what the managing director is trying to do or achieve as he also claimed seems too good but my own case and experience with him speaks otherwise.

I had lived in a NHC Government Give a Away or Sell Scheme (GSOS) for the last 27 years. The house was run down due to non-maintenance by the landlord.

I spent substantial amount of my little wages as a civil servant to renovate the house.

In 2014, I applied for a title through NHC but to my surprise, NHC had already entered into a contract of sale with another person who was a total stranger to the property that I had occupied.

That purported buyer had lied to the NHC that he had lost his initial offer of the said house and that based on his false statutory declaration, NHC had entered into the contract of sale and was about to off load the title to him.

This person, armed with the contract of sale document, came to my house with two police vehicles fully loaded with policemen and arms.

They demanded to remove me and told me that they have the legal documents to evict me from this house.

The title would have been awarded to him if it wasn’t for my stead fastness.

I simple told them that I wanted to see a legitimate eviction notice with a court stamp on it.

That response didn’t go down well with them but really angered the police personnel and they were about to man handle me when my brother lawyer arrived at the scene.

After some few exchanges on our street, we were all taken to a police station in NCD and there it was resolved that I remain at the house and the other parties must go and obtain a proper eviction notice.

Two years on and I am still waiting for the that guy to come with an eviction notice to evict me and my family from our humble home, not to mention my quest for title which is now in total limbo.

BMK

Port Moresby