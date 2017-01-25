Good progress on referendum

THE people of Bougainville will join the rest of Papua New Guinea in voting for a new Parliament in the general elections in June this year.

And as they cast their votes to elect the three Members of Parliament who will represent them over the next five years, they will be also mindful of their own political future.

The much-talked about referendum to determine Bougainville’s political destiny has been set for 2019 and to ensure its success, a commission has been established to prepare for this watershed event.

Officials from the National Government and the Autonomous Bougainville Government yesterday signed the documents to set up the neutral entity, which will oversee the referendum for independence.

However, Bougainville’s political destiny is something that cannot be arrived at by merely a strong desire for autonomy and self-determination devoid of any evidence of fiscal self-reliance and lasting peace.

Both the National Government and the ABG need to convince themselves on certain indicators of the island’s preparedness to hold the referendum. These include three basic prerequisites: a convincingly successful weapons disposal programme; good governance (this should include the operations of the regional, district and local level governments); and a satisfactory level of fiscal self-reliance.

The weapons disposal programme, under the recent supervision of the UN Observer Mission has been completed albeit with some claims of illegal weapons still at large. The Bougainville Constitution and the establishment of the autonomous government had established district and local level administrative structures which are in operation but still need more work to achieve good governance satisfactory to both parties of the peace agreement.

The question of fiscal self-reliance cannot be discussed without mining and specifically the abandoned Panguna mine although some maintain that Bougainville’s agriculture sector can achieve for it a degree of self-sufficiency.

If given the needed financial and technical support, the island’s cocoa industry in particular can bring in the desperately needed revenue.

Although fully supportive of the referendum, ABG President John Momis wants his people to be realistic about what the future holds for them.

Indeed, a lot of work still needs to be done before the referendum to take place. And even more work is needed if Bougainville so chooses to become independent.

Self-determination was in some respects brought upon the island although there may have been a desire by some Bougainvilleans to break away from the rest of the country from the days leading to PNG’s independence.

Sentiments promoted through early self-determination movements such as the Mataungans in East New Britain and Papua Besena in the Southern region may have struck a similar chord in Bougainville as well.

However, the 10-year conflict beginning with the shutting down of Panguna mine in 1989 has resulted in a greater resolve and a perhaps a valid rationale for Bougainville to seek greater autonomy and self-determination. Thus, the resultant Bougainville Peace Agreement, signed in Arawa on Aug 30, 2001.

The peace agreement provides for the right, guaranteed in the National Constitution, for a referendum among the people of Bougainville for the island’s future political status. The choices available in the referendum will include a separate independence for Bougainville.

According to the peace agreement, the actual date of the referendum will be set taking account of standards of good governance and the implementation of the weapons disposal plan. The outcome of the referendum will be subject to ratification (final decision making authority) of the National Parliament.

Although Momis has on more than one occasion, expressed disappointment over the rather slow progress in preparations for referendum, he has been satisfied with its progress.

With a greater degree of understanding now established between the two governments, the Bougainville Referendum Commission will now better placed to monitor progress made in preparations for referendum.

Moreover, regular dialogue and assessments on weapons disposal and good governance will help both governments monitor and determine Bougainville’s preparedness for the big decision in 2019.

