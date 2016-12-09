Good riddance, we don’t need Segeyaro

FORMER NRL star Segeyaro has turned his back on the PNG Kumuls and now he has done the same to the club that seem to have gone through a lot to reward him financially for his contract to play for them. What more is there for him to turn his back on? Kumuls’ coach Michael Marum and PNGNRL administrators should not consider him. There are other players who rightly deserve a place in next year’s Kumul team. Not yoyos who go back and forth on their decisions only for their own personal interests. Enough of recalling those who decide not to play for PNG.

– SS, Waigani

