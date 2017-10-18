Good start for grade 12 examinations in Morobe: Officer

By JUNIOR UKAHA

Grade 12 national examinations in Morobe have been conducted without any hiccups, a senior education official says.

Morobe provincial examinations supervisor Chris Raymond said all papers and other materials were delivered successfully to schools and students were now into their exams.

He said about 4000 students in nine schools in the province were sitting for the Grade 12 examinations, which started on Monday and would continue until next Wednesday.

Students did mathematics on Monday, physics and history yesterday, and will continue with chemistry and economics today.

The Morobe students are among 27,966 Grade 12 students from 164 secondary and national high schools around the country who are sitting for the exams.

Raymond, who is also the principal of Lae Secondary School, said all the examination papers were safely delivered to the respective schools.

He urged students and invigilators of the schools to report to him if they discovered that seals of the papers were removed.

“We have students from eight secondary schools and one national high school who are sitting for the Grade 12 exams in Morobe,” Raymond said.

“In each school, there will be one external invigilator and a number of internal invigilators overseeing the examinations.

“We did not experience any problems when it began on Monday. We hope to end successfully.”

