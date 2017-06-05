Google to charge users for ad-blockers

CALIFORNIA: Google will let publishers ask people who use ad-blockers to either enable advertising or make a payment to view content without ads.

“Funding Choices” will roll out first in North America, UK, Germany, Australia and New Zealand, Google said in a blog.

Google is also working on an ad-blocker of its own, which will function in its Chrome browser.

That will block specific adverts that do not meet Google’s standards.

Ad blocking programmes are designed to protect consumers from intrusive web ads that slow down browsers and vacuum up personal data.

– BBC

Like this: Like Loading...