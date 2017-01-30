Gordon barracks occupants to be moved

NATIONAL Capital District and Central commander Assistant Commissioner Sylvester Kalaut says police officers living in single quarters at the Gordon barracks will be moved to Bomana once the contractors are sorted out.

Kalaut said his office received a report from the NCDC health inspection division after their inspection and the occupants of the barracks would be moved to new houses at Bomana.

“But from the headquarters, the department still owes the contractors some money.

“Once that is sorted out we will move them up and will renovate the place.”

Kalaut said that the police commissioner directed that the Gordon barracks be demolished but due to the number of police recruits every year, there would be shortage of accommodation in the city.

