Gordon clinic records drop in family planning attendance

THE number of people coming for family planning services at the Gordon Urban Clinic has dropped since the services were moved to 6-Mile to allow for maintenance and renovations, an official says. Family planning officer Sister Edna Ratu urged those seeking family planning services to visit other clinics if they cannot go to the 6-Mile clinic.

“Most clients have gone to Gerehu Hospital for services,” she said.

“But I still encourage all to come to 6-Mile clinic because I am available to see them five days a week. “The Tuberculosis and well-baby clinic cases did not drop compared to family planning.”

Ratu plans to introduce the implant family planning method and start in-house training for staff when they move back to Gordon.

She attended a training by Marie Stopes last August on implants and would soon implement it.

