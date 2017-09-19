Gordon Market needs more than new building

WHILE we welcome the news of the redevelopment of Gordon Market in Port Moresby, we want to see the new market come with better security for the vendors and customers.

From reports over the years, we know that Gordon Market is not a safe place for people, with petty criminals and thugs who drink alcohol and roam freely ever so willing to steal and make trouble.

The market area is a zone for criminals who, even in full view of bystanders, are ready to pull a knife on anyone to forcibly take their money or possession.

Just last July, the market and bus stop were closed after a police reservist was attacked by a street vendor armed with a knife.

The police officer was reported to be removing street vendors when he was attacked. His attacker fled the scene soon after.

Many others have suffered the horrors and indignity of being robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight.

Afterwards, some lodge a complaint with the police while others simply put their experience down to bad luck and move on, knowing that going to the police – who don’t have the manpower to deal with such crimes – is most likely pointless.

When the new market is built, things must change at Gordon. Drug addicts, petty criminals, drunks and loiterers must be removed so that the vendors and customers can go about their business without being harassed or threatened.

Moving the bus stop from the market area will also result in getting rid of many unwanted people. The market’s K30 million redevelopment work will be counter-funded by the New Zealand government and National Capital District Commission.

New Zealand is contributing K15 million.

The plan is to end up with a market that is more efficient, cleaner and safer and operates as a social space that can strengthen communities.

Combined with ongoing improvements to the market’s management, we should expect to see real benefits.

Customers should return in numbers and the vendors should increase their income.

Going forward, the new market can complement the participation of Port Moresby in the programme to create “safe cities free of violence against women and girls” which five cities around the world have agreed to be a part of.

The ‘safe cities” programme aims to make cities less violent while at the same time improving the capacity of women to prevent and respond to violence, increase respect among market users, improve the infrastructure, management and operational measures in the market to prevent violence, and encourage the media to report violence against women and girls.

For this programme to work and have meaning at the new Gordon Market, good security measures must be in place to create a safer environment, not only for women and girls, but for all law-abiding citizens who go there.

Like this: Like Loading...