Gordon market needs police presence, says UN official

THE public urgently needs more support at Gordon market in the National Capital District, an official says.

Country director for the UN Women Dr Jeffrey Buchanan made this comment last week after a mother raised concerns of women and girls being assaulted and robbed at the Wildlife and Erima bus stops at Gordon.

“It’s so dangerous for everyone and women seem to be particularly victimised in the absence of law and order around those areas,” Buchanan said.

Judy Barry, a mother from Okapa in the Eastern Highlands said Gordon bus stop, especially at the Wild Life and Erima sections was becoming very risky for women and girls.

Barry, who was assaulted several times, said they have no option but to comply with what the thugs demanded of them.

“Young boys line up at these two bus stops and tell us to give them our bags to check when we come down from the bus.

“They are becoming like security guards checking us when we arrive at the bus stop and that is a serious concern,” she said.

She appealed for a police post to be established at this area to address this issue.

“On behalf of mothers and girls who silently suffer from this never-ending violence.

“I am appealing to the city authority and the police to have set up a guard post at that section of the bus stop.

“There needs to be a permanent police post there as that section is the heart of crime at Gordon,” Barry said.

She said this would ensure the bus stop was safe for women and girls and as well the travelling public.

