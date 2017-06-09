Gordon Sec students join 69,000 in Grade 10 national exam

By NAOMI WASE

THE 331 Grade 10 students at Gordon Secondary School in Port Moresby were among 69,000 throughout the country who sat for their national written expression examination yesterday.

Gordon Secondary School principal George Kenega told The National that the students had prepared well for the examination despite election activities.

“The election activities did not very much affect our students’ attendance to lessons,” he said.

He said they checked their students on a daily basis and saw that the attendance record was good.

“Therefore, I expect my students to do well in their examination just like last year.”

Kenega said Gordon Secondary has 332 Grade 10 students (152 females and 180 males) but one of the male students was very sick and could not make it to the examination yesterday.

He said they also had a shortfall of English teachers at the beginning of this year but preparations for the written expression examination have been on target.

“Generally, year after year students of this school have been doing well academically and I know they will do well this year,” Kenega said.

The school has 1256 students.

