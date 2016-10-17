Gordon Secondary tops IBS math comp

By LUKE KAMA

GORDON Secondary School in Port Moresby has been named as the best performing school for this year IBS (Institute of Business Studies) mathematics competition.

Coordinator Kepa Darima said the competition is one of the avenues IBS initiated to bring to surface mathematics genius in secondary and high schools.

“As part of our ambition to provide education for Papua New Guineans, this programme was initiated to bring to surface mathematics genius,” he said.

“We have two categories for upper secondary, which is for grades 11 and 12 and lower secondary, which is for grades nine and 10.”

Kepa said for this year, there were 14 schools from the national Capital District and Central took part in the competition.

“For the lower secondary, we have 382 students who sat for the test and the best performing individual student was John Kawagle from St Charles Lwanga Secondary who scored 29 out of 30,” he said.

“And for upper secondary, we have 480 students who sat for the test and there are three students who came first with 26 out of 30.

“They scored the same mark so we looked at the overall school performance to grade them first second and third.”

He said the best individual performing student in this category was Mirriam Gordon of Gordon Secondary followed by Mathew Heako from St Charles Lwanga and two students from Marianville Secondary in third place.

“And we are proud to announce that the overall best performing school was Gordon Secondary School followed by St Charles Lwanga Secondary and Kopkop College.”

IBS executive director Edward Silva said the programme was quiet for a while and they are now looking at running this programmes in the schools.

“This competition has been quiet for a while and we want to run it again and we will ensure it continues every year for schools to participate.”

