Gore: 2016 challenging for Sohe

SOHE MP Delilah Gore says 2016 had been a challenging but exciting year as most of the electorate’s projects have been completed.

“I’m happy because I have achieved most of my projects and they are completed now and soon we will be launching them,” Gore said.

“The challenge is still there, especially when we get to 2017, as a first-term MP, it’s been trial and error for me. I’ve learnt lots of things, I’ve gained experience and there are things that I couldn’t implement.

“I’m sure as 2017 comes we are looking forward to it.”

Kokoda High School was among the many projects that Gore had implemented in the district.

“When we wanted to put the high school, it was challenging because land was not readily available,” she said.

“Though it was State land, we couldn’t just move in and put up infrastructure because of a land dispute.

“We are still sorting out that land issue, the lands department has given us occupancy approval to occupy the land for the school.”

The current facilities for Kokoda Primary School and the technical vocational education training (Tvet) centre were used to build double classrooms and the dormitories which will be ready for use next year.

“The dormitories are complete so students will move straight in to occupy them.

“We’ve funded classrooms and schools and Tvet centre at Sangara is one of those in which the classrooms are ready to be used.

“We have our new road from Tara to Puri and we’re hoping that the PM will come and open that road.

“Most of our feeder roads are upgraded and we have people travelling to town in big numbers.

“These are exciting things, we can see how our people enjoying services provided in the district.”

