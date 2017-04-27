Gore allocates K100,000 to support medical services in Sohe

SOHE MP Delilah Gore has allocated K100,000 to support the work of the YWAM Medical Ships in Northern.

Gore said the funding represented the district administration’s commitment to providing isolated communities in Sohe with health care and training.

“I’m proud of the partnership that we have established with the YWAM Medical Ships,” Gore said.

“Thousands of people living in Sohe’s remote areas are being reached with primary health care, dentistry, training, and even sight-restoring surgeries right at their doorstep.

“Local health workers also have the opportunity to receive mentoring and support and our healthcare professionals and mariners are gaining hands-on experience and exposure to our country’s rural areas.

“This program is multifaceted – it is helping to bridge a healthcare delivery gap, while building sustainability within our communities and health workforce.”

The YWAM PNG completed a patrol to Sohe in January with more than 1300 patients receiving healthcare and training in seven villages.

Remote inland communities around Ioma and Kira stations were reached by the medical teams by helicopter.

YWAM Medical Ships managing director Ken Mulligan said it was joy to access communities isolated by rivers, mountains and the sea.

“One of the highlights from our recent patrol to Sohe was supporting advocacy around the re-opening of Manau health centre – a health centre that had been closed for three years with a catchment of over 16,000 people.”

