Gore calls on churches to work with dept in addressing violence

MINISTER for Religion, Youth and Community Development Delilah Gore has called on churches to work with the department in addressing violence against women, children and persons living with disabilities.

When accepting the church-State partnership programme from National Planning Minister Charles Abel, Gore said while health and education services had been the priority, there were other areas the churches could assist in.

The office looking after religion comes under the Community Development department.

“Our department has created the office,” she said.

“We have seven staff attached to this office.

“We did not ask the Government for new funding.

“The positions were already created and funded but were vacant.

“We look forward to the partnership with the churches to move these programmes forward to address violence and many other issues.” Uvenama Rova of the United Church said many churches were struggling to implement the programme because of capacity issues.

He said the churches had worked hard and established the secretariat not knowing that the Government was going to face financial problems.

“We do appreciate the financial challenges that the Government is facing,” Rova said.

“We must work together with the Government.”

