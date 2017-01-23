Gore supports human capital

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

MARGINALISED and vulnerable groupings in society are human capitals who make up this great nation, Minister for Religion, Youth and Community Development Delilah Gore says.

She said during the launching of the corporate plan 2017-2021, the 2017 annual operational plan 2017 and the department’s website on Friday. These groups included children, youths, citizens living with disabilities, mothers, fathers and elderly people.

“These individuals make up families who than make up communities and communities make up PNG,” she said.

Gore said basic services such as health, education, roads and bridges, peace and good order must reach them.

“We want to build their skills and knowledge so they are able to make better decisions for themselves and improve their lives,” she said.

Gore said during her term as minister, “the department made amendment to the Lukautim Pikinini Act to protect the children and secure their future”.

“In addition, the development of the first National Child Protection Policy and regulations to strengthen the Lukautim Pikinini Act and the roles and responsibilities of the stakeholders,” she said.

“Other colonial laws such as the Marriage Act and the Matrimonial Causes Act have also been reviewed and amended to strengthen the Lukautim Pikinini Act and the national women and gender equality policy.”

