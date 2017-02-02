Goroka-based Simbus challenged

By ZACHERY PER

SIMBU Governor Noah Kool and provincial administrator Joe Kunda are the main force supporting the preparation of Team Simbu for the coming seventh PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain, according to community development advisor Palma Gogla.

“Governor Kool, a former elite sportsman himself, and Kunda are the main force behind securing over K1 million for Team Simbu’s preparation for the PNG Games,” Gogla said when giving K3000 to members of Team Simbu based in Goroka at the Young Christian (YC) Hall in Goroka last Friday.

He was accompanied by Team Simbu general team manager Gabriel Brawa and staff from the community development office in Kundiawa.

Gogla thanked athletes based in the Eastern Highlands capital, who would represent Simbu at Games.

He said the Chimbu provincial government under Kool had supported them financially and they were expected to win medals.

“You must train hard and focus on winning for Simbu,” Gogla said.

Brawa claimed his province was the only one from the Highlands region that had completed the accreditation of its players and officials.

He said medal winners would get cash rewards while medal winners from the Kokopo and Lae Games would also be rewarded at the team launch in Kundiawa next month.

Goroka-based bodybuilder Steve Bomal and power lifter Paul Nugi thanked Gogla and Brawa for their support.

