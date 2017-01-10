Goroka family manufactures coffee

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

COFFEE is now manufactured in the country by a family from Raipingka village, Eastern Highlands under the brand name Superior Coffee Kainantu Specialty.

Sales representative Lydia Wau told The National yesterday that it was a family business therefore all the coffee beans were from Raipingka village.

“Family units are allocated a hectare of land to nurture coffee trees. Once harvested, the coffee beans are milled, packed and shipped to Port Moresby,” she said.

Wau said the company’s factory was in Konedobu where the roasting and packaging was done. Once packed, the product is sold at the Women in Business trade centre in Waigani.

“Products in packages are exported to the United States and sold in shops in Port Moresby such as RH Gordon and Vision City, Hohola TST and Gerehu Papindo,” she said.

Wau said there were two types of packaging for the product. One was for “whole beans” and the other “ground coffee”.

The large packets of coffee are sold for K20 and the medium ones go for K10. For the coffee cups, the smaller ones are sold for K2 while the medium goes for K3.

Wau said they would open a coffee shop in central Waigani next to the Westpac bank this year.

Like this: Like Loading...