Why did Goroka get special treatment?

GOROKA, I think your day has come!!

Your real name is Golokave (Tulait pinis – morning has come).

The CCTV has been installed, it has not been done in other province.

The security forces are very active digging and exposing rubbish not like other provinces.

Why only in Goroka are this things going on unlike other provinces?

Goroka, you are at the centre of the world.

In the Guinness Book of Records Goroka has the best climate in the world! Hot and cold meet right here in Goroka.

Something very special is already in place, anytime from now it will be exposed.

Why the special treatment to Goroka in this 2017 election?

First timer in politics

