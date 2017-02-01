Goroka Hospital gets financial support

EASTERN Highlands Governor Julie Soso has given K600,000 to address cancer and other chronic health issues in the province.

She made this known during the launching of the Well Mother’s clinic at the Goroka Hospital on Friday.

According to the acting director of the curative health services Tony Basse, the money would be used to facilitate trainings for health workers in Goroka and those serving in the rural health centres in the eight districts of Eastern Highlands.

He said statistics showed that an average of 700 women in PNG died each year from cervical cancer.

“The Eastern Highlands health authority is putting to good use the funds to provide training programmes for our health workers in Goroka,” Basse said.

“The programme will be rolled out to the eight districts of the province as well.”

He said they will buy 10 Cryo therapy machines for the eight districts and two for the Well Women’s clinic unit.

Basse said they have also bought a vehicle.

Like this: Like Loading...