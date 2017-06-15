Goroka Hospital gets medial equipment

THE Goroka Hospital has received medical equipment including wheelchairs, crutches, surgery tables, chairs and reading glasses from four donors.

They included Baptist Missions pastor and owner of the Jubilee Christian College in Cairns Floyd Risser, manager of the Christian Light Education Resource Centre in Brisbane Jason Kaufman, and medical missionary Allan Crampton.

Through a partnership agreement with the Meqniha Educational Centre chief executive officer John Joseph, they shipped a container of the medical equipment from Brisbane to Goroka.

Joseph donated the medical equipment to the Eastern Highlands Provincial Hospital.

He said his partners from Australia had agreed to the donation.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority chief executive officer Dr Joseph Apa said he was overwhelmed by the assistance.

Apa suggests that a partnership be established with the three generous Australians so that the assistance can be extended.

“Such assistance will be of great benefit, not only for the Goroka Hospital, but for the rural hospitals and health posts as well,” Apa said.

