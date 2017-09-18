Goroka hospital needs new life

The Goroka Provincial Hospital was once a good referral hospital but that is changing as the hospital deteriorates in terms of the lack of maintenance of the equipment, the building, the facilities and wards.

Our political leaders from the eight districts should look into this and address the problem faced by the doctors, nurses and staff because their life and the life of the patients are at risk.

There is a need to look at the financials to see if the hospital is in such a bad state because the money has been mismanaged.

The hospital board members had failed and should be replaced by people selected on merit so that the hospital can be run by good people.

I was recently at the hospital to visit a friend and noticed rubbish, leaking water pipes, over-grown grass and bad smell in the emergency area and the wards. They did not make me feel good.

The conditions in the wards are unhygienic and there seems to be a lack of basic lifesaving equipment.

I’m sure Governor Peter Numu must have visited the hospital and seen for himself the state the hospital is in.

He should do something about it.

Kotiufa Sniper

Goroka

