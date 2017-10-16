Goroka hospital upgraded

GOROKA Hospital opened its newly-upgraded K351,000 eye clinic last week.

Chairman Bekson Kia cut the ribbon to open the facility, witnessed by country director of Christian Blind Mission (CBM) Diana Ureta, CBM optomologist Dr Geoffrey Wabulembo, provincial cooperative director Ben Ulopo, Eastern Highlands health authority chief executive officer Dr Joe Apa, and authority and hospital staff.

Kia thanked CBM and the authority for funding the facility which was equipped with state-of-the-art eye clinical instruments.

