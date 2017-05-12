Goroka market in need of major revamp

Goroka town market is one of the most unhealthies markets in the country although the people sell a variety of vegetables there.

Pigs are wandering around and feeding and this makes the market like a piggery.

Despite annual allocation from the DSIP funding the current member has not delivered any single impact project for the Goroka district.

The ombudsman and other authorities must investigate him because there are no projects like new school buildings, health centres and other tangible impact projects to show in the district.

Bire Kimisopa deliberately deprived tangible impact project for the people of Goroka district by taking a court order and challenged the building of the Goroka town market.

I urge voter’s especially public servants and educated elites to educate the people so he is thrown out in this election.

We need a new leader to build the Goroka town market for our people to trade in a new facility to improve their living socially and economically.

Concerned elite

