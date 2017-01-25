Goroka market toilet in shambles

THE public toilet at the Goroka main market is in shambles and I call on the provincial administrator to intervene for the sake of market goers and local producers of vegetables.

Since the politicians have turned a blind eye to this persistent problem, the general public, including travellers to Lae, Madang and Upper Highlands, are also severely affected.

The Goroka local level government (LLG) is financially incapacitated and that local septic service operators are operating on credit basis.

The Goroka market grapple between the local MP and governor had resulted in the market redevelopment project being stalled and that our chance of having a new market with modern facilities has been denied.

Whilst such indifference is ongoing at the political level, our local farmers and the general public are deprived of such services.

Local farmers intending to market their fresh produce had to leave early in the morning and sometimes without relieving themselves off bowels and urine.

Apaku Etamive

Goroka, EHP

