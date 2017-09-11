Goroka open petition adjourned until Dec 17

The Court of Disputed Returns on Friday adjourned until Dec 17 an election petition seeking orders to allow a recount of the Goroka open seat.

The petition was filed by former Goroka MP Bire Kimesopa on grounds of errors, omissions and irregularities.

The court heard that Kimesopa would be the appellant in the matter, newly elected MP for Goroka open Henry Tutuwo Ame the first respondent and the electoral commission the second.

The court was made aware that the lawyer representing the first respondent was present in court while the lawyer for the second respondent was not.

Kimesopa’s lawyer told the court that nine witnesses would be called to give evidence.

The court heard that out of the nine witnesses, three witnesses filed affidavits but had not served them to the respondents.

Kimesopa’s lawyer also told the court that they would need rules and regulations pamphlets from the electoral commission regarding how counting was conducted.

The court heard that the petition filed by Kimesopa specifically focused on how the elimination during the counting phase was conducted, resulting in the declaration of Tutuwo as the Goroka MP.

Kimesopa’s lawyer told the court that three witness would be summoned regarding their involvement during the election period.

The lawyer representing Tutuwo told the court that they would be filing a competency application because allegations in the petition were against the second respondent and not his client.

Justice Makail adjourned the matter to Dec 17 for further directions.

