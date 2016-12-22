Goroka police in full force during Christmas

POLICE in Eastern Highlands will be out in full force to ensure there is peace and harmony during Christmas and New Year.

Police Commander Chief Superintendent Alex N’Drasal launched the special police operation in Goroka on Monday.

“Police will conduct random road blocks at strategic locations around the province to ensure all the vehicles are roadworthy and there is no drunk and driving or transportation of illegal weapons and drugs during this festive season until next year,” he said.

N’Drasal said police would monitor the movements of youths, with anyone consuming homebrew or involved in illegal activities.

He said anyone found would be arrested on the spot.

N’Drasal said the special operation would involve dawn raids to crack down on guns.

“We have information of people building up arms and in possession of illegal drugs,” N’Drasal said.

“Movements of people from other provinces will closely be monitored.

“If police find people behaving suspiciously, they will be arrested.”

N’Drasal called on community leaders, church elders and all leaders to lead the people in the path.

“I also appeal to people to assist police in this special operation to conduct business smoothly without fear and to let the people enjoy the Christmas and New Year period,” he said.

“The police are out in full force and will arrest anyone who misbehaves.”

